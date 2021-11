BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery's mother woke up Thursday with a new, very important blessing on Thanksgiving Day. But there will still be an empty chair at the family's celebrations. It is a reminder that while she feels justice was served when the three white men who helped shoot her son were convicted Wednesday for cornering and killing him as he ran through a coastal Georgia neighborhood, she will never be made whole again because her son is gone.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO