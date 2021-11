Stocks quotes in this article: KWEB, EMQQ, EMXC, FRDM. In this era of what I'll call "conscious investing," one of the hottest of hot-button topics is allocating to ChinaSome of you may read that line and say, "What's the issue with China? Its economy has been growing at 8.70% on average since 2000." Others may look at that growth and counter, "Impressive -- but at what cost?" And there are issues, in...

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO