Dickie V returns to the mike tonight! It’s his first broadcast appearance since his cancer diagnosis in October, and it couldn’t come in a bigger game. The top two teams in men’s college basketball in Gonzaga and UCLA face off, and it’s only fitting that Dickie V will be on the call. Gonzaga has a “diaper dandy” in star freshman Chet Holmgren, but for the most part these are older teams facing off after last year’s epic Final Four game between the two teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO