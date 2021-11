When Scott Frost was retained and four of his offensive assistants were fired, it sent shock waves throughout the program. But it was a clear message that change had to happen and that Frost was going in a new direction. Frost wants to be a CEO head coach which means he’s going to be handing over the keys to the Husker offense to someone else. Who is that other person? Here are some realistic potential offensive coordinator candidates.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO