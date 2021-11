Energy giant Woodside will forge ahead on the Scarborough gas project off Western Australia’s northwest coast after it gave the project final approval. The $16.2bn Scarborough project is a joint venture between Woodside and BHP and the announcement posted to the ASX on Monday afternoon also confirms the two companies have agreed to a $40b merger of their petroleum businesses, creating one of the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO