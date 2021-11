Multiple mistakes on special teams doomed the New Orleans Saints in their close 23-21 loss on the road against the Tennessee Titans. This week was the second straight week where the Saints dug themselves into a hole, mounted a huge comeback, and fell short at the very end of the game. They are now 5-4 this season and failed to take advantage of the NFC South's leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Washington Football Team.

