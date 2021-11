A man who spent years in prison for a bestselling author’s 1981 rape, as featured in her memoir, has had his case overturned. Anthony Broadwater fell into his chair and cried when a Syracuse, New York judge vacated his 1982 rape conviction Monday, according to the Associated Press. He was tried and convicted of raping novelist Alice Sebold when she was was an 18-year-old student at Syracuse University. She later wrote about her ordeal 1999 memoir, “Lucky,” though is arguably best known for her 2002 novel, “The Lovely Bones."

