Weakened Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccine Among Patients Receiving Immunosuppressive Medications
Patients with chronic inflammatory diseases (CIDs) receiving treatment with immunosuppressive medications have impaired SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced immunity, with glucocorticoids and B-cell depletion therapy severely inhibiting optimal responses, according to study results presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, held virtually from November 3 to 10, 2021. The...www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com
Comments / 0