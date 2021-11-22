ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weakened Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccine Among Patients Receiving Immunosuppressive Medications

Cover picture for the articlePatients with chronic inflammatory diseases (CIDs) receiving treatment with immunosuppressive medications have impaired SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced immunity, with glucocorticoids and B-cell depletion therapy severely inhibiting optimal responses, according to study results presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, held virtually from November 3 to 10, 2021. The...

