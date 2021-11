Kay Eileen (Erwin) Stauffer, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her home with her husband and daughters by her side. Family and friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Kenton. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the church. Graveside services will be held immediately after the ceremony at the Grove Cemetery.

KENTON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO