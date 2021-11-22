ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter to the Editor: Here's why Democrats should vote for Katie Britt

Opelika-Auburn News
 6 days ago

Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, you have to respect Representative Liz Cheney. Yes, I have a hard time relating to some of her very conservative politics, but I very much respect her willingness to stand apart from most of her colleagues in Congress, standing...

oanow.com

smcorridornews.com

Letter to the Editor: Primary Election filing is here!

Sheryl Davis | Author Co-VP of Voter Services | League of Women Voters of Hays County. It may be heresy for a card-carrying member of the League of Women Voters (LWV) to admit that I could use a break from elections. Believe it or not, the Primary Election Cycle is upon us and that means the LWV of Hays County must be ready for February 14th when Early Voting begins. We need to learn what is on your mind. Our crystal ball is out for maintenance, so no vacation for us.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
The Post and Courier

Letter: DeVine should support Voting Rights Act

An “exercise in futility” is the first phrase that comes to my mind when I read Jack DeVine’s column questioning the election. In it he admonishes “media and public officials” that their assertions that the 2020 election was “fair and transparent” makes him “more skeptical.” I ask Mr. DeVine: Is there really anything else to be done to convince you that the election was fair? According to USAToday, Trump’s own departments of justice and homeland security said no significant fraud occurred in the 2020 election and Trump lost all 62 lawsuits he filed against the election. According to Business Insider: “Republicans filed the lawsuits in local, state, and federal courts in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania – all states that Biden won. They also filed direct appeals to the Supreme Court, all of which also failed.”
ELECTIONS
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Why vote against infrastructure bill?

Thirteen Republican representatives in Congress have committed the great “crime” of voting for a bipartisan infrastructure bill because each felt the bill would help their community and state. Katko, a New York representative, called the bill a “once in a generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure” — roads, bridges, ports, waterways, clear water systems, removal of lead pipes, broadband, improving the electric grid — “a win for New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

On voting rights, Democratic senators need to face reality

The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Liz Cheney
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Wagner should have voted to censure Gosar’s antics

Regarding “House to vote on censuring Gosar over video” (Nov. 16): Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., introduced a resolution of censure for Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s publication of an animé video in which he kills Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and attacks President Joe Biden with swords. While House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy apparently lacks the political and moral courage to treat this as an unacceptable breach of common public courtesy, there is no reason why Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, should have stood by and allowed such an act to go unpunished.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

New York Times editorial writer hails 'Republicans we're thankful for': Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger among

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle commemorated Thanksgiving with a piece hailing "The Republicans we're thankful for." "It has been a tough year for fans of American democracy. The sacking of the Capitol on Jan. 6 set the tone. Former President Donald Trump’s chokehold on the Republican Party continues to fuel its most unhinged impulses and elements. More than two-thirds of Republicans buy the lie that the 2020 election was stolen," Cottle began her piece on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
#Democrats#Conservative Politics#Letter To The Editor#Republicans
floridianpress.com

Democrats Want Trump To Run in 2024

President Joe Biden (D) has made waves this week after confirming he will seek re-election in 2024, but what about former President Donald Trump (R)? A concerning number of Democrats now want to see Trump run in 2024. Amid sinking poll numbers, some south of 40%, and his recent 79th...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

