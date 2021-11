Luka Doncic’s return to the Dallas Mavericks may have just encountered a setback during the team’s practice on Monday. The Mavs star, who has been listed as questionable for their second straight game against the Los Angeles Clippers, appeared to re-aggravate his left knee injury during scrimmage. According to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic suddenly shouted in pain and had to leave the floor. He went to the bleachers and grabbed his left knee, eventually leaving the floor with ice wrapped around the injured area.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO