The Manningcast is back with Eli Manning and Peyton Manning returning to Monday Night Football -- to break down a Tom Brady game against Eli Manning’s old team. Monday’s Week 11 matchup features Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers going against the New York Giants, the team that Brady lost to twice in Super Bowls during his career. The Manning Bros’ return for another ESPN megacast airing alongside the normal MNF game on ESPN. As always, the brothers will be performing their quirky brand of analysis and welcoming in some big-name guests. This week, former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman will be among the guests. The primary Monday Night Football broadcast will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. However, the Manning Cast is an alternate broadcast that will air on ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO