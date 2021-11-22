ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

CONCLUSION SET FOR CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SERIES “QUEEN SUGAR”

By The Belle
Praise 104.1
Praise 104.1
 5 days ago

Los Angeles – Series creator Ava DuVernay and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that the critically-acclaimed drama series “Queen Sugar”, from Warner Bros. Television and ARRAY Filmworks, will conclude in its seventh season next year. Writing on the final season has commenced and production will begin in early 2022 in New Orleans. “To everything, […]

