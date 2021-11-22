ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 killed, 48 injured after a vehicle barreled through a Wisconsin Christmas parade

(CNN) -- Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a vehicle drove into a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said. "These numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals," the city of Waukesha said in a...

CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Apartment Fire In Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A fire leads to a man’s death near 49th and Washington in Bronzeville early Thursday morning. The fire started in the 71-year-old man’s bedroom and he was found in cardiac arrest. The very critical victim from the fire 4927 Washington court has passed away. 71 year old male. Found in cardiac arrest. Fire started in his bedroom. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/Ia2WrIn0uo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021 Two other people were injured. They’re in fair and good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. In a tweet, CFD will be distributing smoke detectors following the fire. Sadly due to the fire fatality that occurred yesterday on the 4900 block of south Washington Park Ct, CFD will be conducting a smoke detector distribution at 10:00 today on the surrounding blocks starting where the fatality occurred 2-1-30. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021 The fire is still under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
WBOY 12 News

1 person dead after 3-vehicle accident in Maryland

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — One person is dead after a 3-vehicle accident in Maryland. On Nov. 22, troopers with the Garrett County detachment of the Maryland State Police received numerous calls of a pick-up truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-68 near Friendsville, Maryland, according to a press release. While en route to the […]
MARYLAND STATE
KLFY News 10

Pedestrian killed in accident on I-49 Frontage Rd near Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-49 Frontage Rd. near mile marker 9 Saturday evening, according to Louisiana State Police. The pedestrian was walking southbound on Frontage Rd. when they were hit and fatally injured, according to Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen. The pedestrian has not yet been identified. The […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Philly

2-Alarm Fire In Chester, Delaware County Leaves Woman Dead, Officials Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire in Chester, Delaware County, has left one woman dead on Friday, officials say. The fire started just before 1 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street. The fire was placed under control roughly 30 minutes after officials arrived on the scene, but a woman was found dead after crews searched the property. Chester City police and a resident were able to assist three juveniles and a woman from the home once they arrived at the fire. After that, the fire condition became too heavy to enter the home. The Red Cross says they’re providing temporary lodging and other emergency assistance for 15 people from the three-row homes that were affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation at this time. Several other fire crews in Delaware County, including Brookhaven, Parkside, and Marcus Hook provided help to put out the fire.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
easttexasradio.com

Driver Hits Baby Thrown From Car

Irving Police is investigating the death of an eight-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle, and then someone else struck the child Sunday morning. The mother was making a turn when the child fell out. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not have realized they struck the infant and continued to drive.
IRVING, TX
The Independent

Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator. Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher. Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Mystery of missing mom deepens after dog turns up at California high-rise

A California mom has been missing more than two weeks after she fled her son’s football game looking “antsy” — and the mystery has only deepened with her dog discovered inside a random Los Angeles apartment building. Heidi Planck, the 39-year-old financial controller of a company reportedly under investigation for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
whopam.com

Person killed in early morning accident

A person was killed in a fiery single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Gracey-Herndon Road. It happened in the 3600 block just after midnight and officials say first responders arrived to find the overturned automobile off the roadway on fire with the driver still inside. Deputy Tommy Hoffman says...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Click10.com

Family mourns two members who were killed by intoxicated driver

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A family in Homestead is mourning the loss of two beloved family members after a driver crashed into their van earlier in the week. The driver who struck the family is now behind bars. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the van was traveling north on U.S....
Florida Star

VIDEO: Bay-Botch: Plane Crash-Lands In Sea After Missing Airport

A small airplane carrying two people landed in the water after experiencing engine trouble near Peter O. Knight Airport in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 15. The pair, who were not identified, were flying from Gainesville, Florida, to Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department. Aviation pilots from the Tampa Police...
TAMPA, FL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot while buying drugs in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while buying drugs in Humboldt Park Saturday afternoon. The teen boy walked into a residence to buy drugs about 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue when two males pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
Telegraph

At least 45 people killed in Bulgarian bus fire

At least 45 people, including a dozen minors, were killed after a bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early Tuesday morning, officials said. A cause has yet to be determined but officials believe a fire broke out on board and the bus crashed into guardrails. There were no...
ACCIDENTS

