The Christkindlmarket hosted a VIP-Early Access event tonight, November 18, to kick off it's 25th anniversary edition of this much loved market which opens tomorrow. Maybe it's because of the pandemic, but the Christkindlmarket looked better than ever this year, with so many delicious food stands, cozy dining halls, holiday treasures in every charming kiosk and so much more. I do miss having the tree in this location though and think it might need one of its own inside someday but it still doesn't take (too) much away from the festive atmosphere.

