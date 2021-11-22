ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Bermuda Triangle of Migraine Care

By Kerrie Smyres
migraine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had no idea how hard it was to find migraine care until my husband had a five+ week migraine attack. I knew there were woefully few UCNS-certified headache specialists and long waits for specialists is the norm. But I didn't know that some specialists turn away patients that aren't considered...

pharmacytimes.com

Treatment Options Are Increasing for Migraines

Pharmacists can encourage patients to ask prescribers about newly approved preventive therapies when appropriate. Migraines are the most common type of headache, and approximately 14% of Americans have them, costing up to $13,000 per patient annually in lost work time and productivity.1-3 Women experience migraines roughly 3 times as much...
migraine.com

How a Headache Clinic Validated My Migraine Struggles

I've been a migraine patient for several decades. However, it was only last year that I learned that not all neurologists are migraine specialists. And that seeing a migraine specialist is not just a benefit for my care but critical in getting the correct support in living with migraines. My...
whatsupmag.com

Can Botox Treat My Migraine?

When you think about Botox injections, the first use that comes to mind might be to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. So, you might be surprised to learn that Botox has approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a variety of uses, including muscle spasms, eye muscle conditions, overactive bladder, and even excessive sweating. It’s even a life-changer for people who suffer from chronic migraine.
UPI News

Switch to plant-based diet rid man of chronic migraines

People who live with chronic migraines suffer intense throbbing and pulsing, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea and vomiting. Could a plant-based diet, credited with a variety of positive health impacts, also help ease these chronic symptoms?. It might. Researchers in New York have published a case study of one...
midfloridanewspapers.com

‘SEEDS’ for success in migraine management

Migraine is a genetic neurologic disease, but a number of other factors can contribute, as well. Changes in sleep patterns and hormone levels, and even changes in the weather, can trigger migraines. Sometimes all it takes is eating a certain food. Dr. Amaal Starling, a Mayo Clinic neurologist, often encourages...
CBS 17

How Triangle facilities are handling record surge in overdoses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. had more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in a year for the first time ever, according to the CDC. The deaths occurred between April 2020 and April 2021. According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2019 to 2020 saw the biggest year-to-year increase […]
migraine.com

The Link Between TMJ and Migraines

I recently wrote about how my migraines and attending vertigo and general dizziness I get seem to be strongly correlated to problems with my cervical spine/neck. But that's not all. I also have something called TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorder. What is TMJ disorder?. As its name suggests, TMJ disorder is...
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
