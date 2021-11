Sales of existing homes increased 0.8 percent in October, to a 6.34 million seasonally adjusted annual rate (see first chart). Sales are still down 5.8 percent from a year ago. Sales in the market for existing single-family homes, which account for about 89 percent of total existing-home sales, rose 1.3 percent in October, coming in at a 5.66 million seasonally adjusted annual rate (see first chart). From a year ago, sales are down 5.8 percent. Condo and co-op sales decreased 2.9 percent for the month, leaving sales at a 680,000 annual rate for the month versus 700,000 in September (see first chart). From a year ago, condo and co-op sales are off 5.6 percent.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO