NFL

TV Best Bets for November 22

tucson.com
 5 days ago

This three-part investigative docuseries follows the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, the fallen socialite accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking of minors. With the spotlight often focused on her employer, onetime lover and alleged accomplice Jeffrey Epstein, the full breadth of Maxwell’s alleged crimes and the many vital secrets she still...

tucson.com

CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Saturday, November 27, 2021 Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire 8 p.m. Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe 8:30 p.m. The Story Of Santa Claus 9 p.m. ***** Sunday, November 28, 2021 One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga 8 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 5, 2021 The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove 9:30 p.m. ***** Saturday, December11, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Frosty The Snowman 9 p.m. Frosty Returns 9:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 12, 2021 A Christmas Proposal 8:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 19, 2021 Christmas Takes Flight 8 p.m. ***** Wednesday, December 22, 2021 The Price Is Right At Night 8 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 24, 2021 A Holly Dolly Christmas 8 p.m. Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 8 p.m.
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life. See below for full listing of premiere dates...
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Holiday Specials Galore, ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ ‘Hogwarts Tournament’

Christmas movies have been airing since before Halloween, and CBS has already aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year. But with Thanksgiving on Thursday, the TV holiday season really begins in earnest. The broadcast networks are filled with specials over the next seven days, and streaming and cable premieres (holiday themed or not) are plentiful as well. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show One of the...
Deadline

‘Sing 2’ Gets Spinoff Of Sorts In Illumination Short Film Plugging Xfinity That Aired During Macy’s Parade

Feeling bullish about Sing 2, the animated sequel hitting theaters December 22, NBCUniversal and parent company Comcast are using it for their annual Thanksgiving promotion for Xfinity. Much longer than the usual 30 seconds of most TV commercials, Comcast’s cinematic spots for its flagship broadband and TV brand have become an annual staple. They first appear during NBC’s broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and get amplified by other synergistic platforms like Today. Directed by Garth Jennings, the writer and director of the Sing films, the short that debuted during today’s parade coverage is titled “Come Home.” It introduces a new...
Variety

NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Telecast Tops 25 Million Viewers, But Dips From 2020

NBC grabbed more than 25 million viewers on Thursday with its telecast of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The three-hour special that aired 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones and the 2 p.m.-5 p.m. repeat brought in a total of 25.4 million viewers and an impressive 6.4 rating in adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen fast nationals provided by NBC. That was slightly below the turnout of 25.9 million viewers for both telecasts in 2020, when the parade was produced only for TV because of COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the dip, NBC noted that the 25.4 million live-same-day viewers ranks as the...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson, 28, has been a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014. In addition to being a comedian, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. While he is considered to be a formidible, and...
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
weisradio.com

“Our hearts are shattered”: Lacey Chabert mourns the death of her sister, Wendy

Mean Girls star and 911 veteran Lacey Chabert is mourning the loss of one of her older sisters. In an Instagram post Tuesday showing a graduation photo of her “beautiful” sister, Wendy, Chabert captioned, “Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone.”
ETOnline.com

Tia and Tamera Mowry Unite Their Entire Family For the 'Best' Thanksgiving Celebration

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley rang in Thanksgiving by bringing their families together for an epic holiday feast. The 43-year-old sisters showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday through a series of social media posts, which showed both sides of the family in attendance. Tamera shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her and Tia making homemade cornbread together -- with a shout-out to Tia's cookware collection, Spice by Tia Mowry -- and the Baker's Dozen host dancing with her husband, Adam Housley, and younger brother, Tahj Mowry.
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
