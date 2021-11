Even as Karen Kassap cocooned with her family while the world shut down last March, the world insisted on intruding — the pandemic, racial strife, politics. And so, with no particular project in mind, the multi-media collage artist began snipping, gluing, and painting her way through her feelings. Slowly, a canvas depicting two ruby-red monsters against an emerald green emerged. “Medieval Monsters,” one of several works in her Pandemic Series, explored her personal response to what she described as the chaos of the world outside, from a deadly respiratory virus to the Black Lives Matter protests.

