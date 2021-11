Apartments are available for lease at the new mixed-use, transit-oriented development in Alexandria, Va., known as Carlyle Crossing, under development by Stonebridge. The 1.7 million-square-foot development will include more than 210,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, along with a private three-acre elevated terrace that will connect the three apartment buildings in the community. A Wegmans grocery store, which will be next to the Eisenhower Avenue Metro station and the Capital Beltway, is scheduled to open in the development in 2022.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO