VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Marie-Hélène Turgeon, who served as a Board observer and advisor for the Company, has now been appointed as a Director. Ms. Turgeon is an ESG advisor with extensive experience working in Latin America. Ivan Bebek, a co-founder and a Director, has retired from his role as a Director, due to conflicts with over-boarding, however, he will continue his involvement with Torq as an advisor to the Board of Directors.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO