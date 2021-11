Hancock County supervisors decided to lump several large county projects together for notice and public hearing at their Nov. 22 meeting. Working with John Danos of Dorsey & Whitney and Maggie Burger of Speer Financial on bonding for the projects, supervisors agreed to proceed as soon as possible with the public hearing process for a total of $2.325 million on three projects. Those include $125,000 for roof repairs at the courthouse, $600,000 for an east side courthouse vestibule, and $1.6 million for a new county communications tower.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO