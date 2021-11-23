ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck return to LA ahead of Thanksgiving

By Nate Day
 4 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time together ahead of the holidays. The 52-year-old songstress and her 49-year-old beau were spotted together in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 19. The lovebirds were seen loading up into a limousine after touching down in a private jet in the City...

enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

What Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Body Language Says About Their Rekindled Romance

The aughts are back. And with it comes the revival of one of the 2000’s favorite couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (a.k.a. Bennifer 2.0). It’s a been a while, so here’s a refresher: Jen and Ben first got together after filming Gigli in 2002 and what a time it was. J.Lo celebrated their love with her song "Dear Ben" on the This Is Me album, and he was in the "Jenny From The Block" music video, too. Then, they got engaged later that year. But, just days before the epic nuptials were supposed to happen, they called it off. Soon after, they ended their relationship altogether. Since then, each has gotten married, had kids, and gotten divorced. Fast forward to 2021, and J.Lo almost married Alex Rodriguez, while Ben dated Ana de Armas. Following their respective breakups, however, Jen and Ben rekindled their spark.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez addresses whether she'd ever remarry amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez plays an embarrassed superstar bride in her new rom com, Marry Me, but would she consider walking down the aisle in real life?. Lopez, 52, who has been married three times, spoke with Hoda Kotb on Thursday's Today show about the possibility of tying the knot again now that she's back together with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘100 Percent’ Willing to Get Married Again Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Never say never! Jennifer Lopez isn’t ready to give up on her search for The One — but has she finally found it in Ben Affleck?. The 52-year-old Grammy nominee celebrated her return to romantic comedies on Thursday, November 18, with the first look at her upcoming film Marry Me. While promoting the movie — which also stars Owen Wilson and Maluma — she didn’t rule out the possibility of saying “I do” again someday.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez goes bridal for AMAs 2021 performance

Jennifer Lopez may be practicing her walk down the aisle. The superstar, 52, performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” at Sunday night’s American Music Awards, first appearing in a black dress, then changing into a Dolce & Gabbana tulle corset gown and matching veil. The song is from Lopez’s forthcoming...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez is ready for her return to the big screen. The famed singer now has returned with her first romantic comedy in nearly a decade with her movie ‘Marry Me.’. Lopez will play a character named Kat Valdez, whose engagement and planned onstage marriage to another singer (Maluma) careens out of control when she discovers that he is cheating on her with her assistant. Not to be outdone, she selects a random audience member and marries him instead (Owen Wilson).
MOVIES
foxwilmington.com

How stars have celebrated Thanksgiving over the years

Thanksgiving has once again arrived and, no doubt, Hollywood stars are celebrating the holiday. It’s not uncommon for stars to share their celebrations on social media, giving fans a peek at their holidays. Some have even become known for hosting elegant soirées filled with other celebrity guests. As celebs get...
NFL
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly & YFN Lucci's Prison Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci are just some of the celebrities that will spend Thanksgiving behind bars, but they’ll still be served special meals at their individual jails. TMZ has obtained menus from each of their facilities to provide a look at exactly what they’ll be eating for their prison holiday dinners.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

