Fish and Game officers seek information about a wasted elk near Anderson Ranch Dam

Hi everybody. Our Fish and Game Commission met on November 16 to set seasons and limits for Idaho’s fisheries for the next three years (2022-2024). The commission approved a variety of changes to fisheries across the state including changes to some of our steelhead seasons. In addition, because this season’s steelhead return is down, they also modified the 2022 spring season (starting on January 1) to ensure we make broodstock needs. In this blog I will share with you the changes the commission made to the steelhead seasons and why they made them. This blog is fairly long, so if you are only interested in certain aspects of Idaho's steelhead fisheries, scroll down through the headers and read what is of interest to you. The changes the commission made for the next three years are listed first, and towards the end I discuss what additional changes are in store for just the spring season of 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO