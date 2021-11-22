ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fish and Game officers seek information about a wasted elk near Anderson Ranch Dam

idaho.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of November 12, 2021 Fish and Game officers received a tip through the Citizens Against Poaching hotline of a wasted cow elk. The elk, which was left intact, was found approximately 40 feet off Anderson Ranch Dam Road in Unit 44 approximately half a mile south of...

idfg.idaho.gov

idaho.gov

Information sought on illegally shot and partially wasted deer near Lewiston

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating a large white tail deer that was shot on Monday, November 15, 2021 near Lewiston, Idaho. Two men were seen on private property in the Hatwai Creek (just off the Lewiston Grade/Hwy 95) drainage on Monday morning. The individuals trespassed through several pieces of private property to access the deer, shoot and retrieve it. They also wasted a portion of the deer.
LEWISTON, ID
tillamookheadlightherald.com

OSP seeking public assistance for unlawful waste of Blacktail deer near Nestucca River

On Nov. 15, OSP Fish & Wildlife was notified by an elk hunter of a poached deer off Ginger Creek Road. The deer was located at the end of a spur on BLM land near a common OHV staging area. The deer had been shot multiple times in the neck and torso. Only one backstrap was taken and the rest of the deer was dumped off the end of a spur road and left to waste. By the rate of decay, it is estimated to have occurred sometime between November 8-13, 2021.
ANIMALS
hngnews.com

Deputies seek information about shots fired in Burke

Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating shots fired in the Town of Burke at Congress Avenue and Burke Road. Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said multiple gunshots were reported just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov.17. Deputies recovered more than 40 shell casings at the scene. Individuals with...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WSAZ

Fire Marshal’s Office asking for information about arson, missing person case

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for information regarding a missing person case and arson investigation. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, Lindsay Gale Hawkins, 33, was last seen May 19 walking on Laurel Lane in Ottawa. Shortly after this sighting, a suspicious fire occurred at a nearby home.
OTTAWA, WV
State
Idaho State
WDAM-TV

Washer and dryer, game camera stolen; JCSD seeks information

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking information on the perpetrator/s of two thefts committed on Wednesday. According to JCSD, a washer and dryer were stolen from a resident’s front porch on Sullivan Drive. JCSD also said a game camera was stolen from a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Seeking Public Input on 2022-23 Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Season Setting

BOISE - In January 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game will set the new seasons for upland game, turkey and furbearer for 2022-2023. Hunters and trappers are highly encouraged to review the seasons and changes being proposed and weigh in with their own comments. The comment period is open until December 10, 2021. There will not be a public open house for this season setting.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man and woman ejected after SUV fleeing Fort Hall Fish and Game officer crashes on I-86 near Pocatello

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred eastbound on I-86 near milepost 51, west of Pocatello, on November 18, 2021, at approximately 8:27 p.m. A 53-year-old male from Pocatello, driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on I-86, was fleeing from a Fort Hall Fish and Game officer. The male attempted to drive through the median.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Fish and Game Preparing Emergency Hunts to Widen Test of Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho Deer

Have you heard yet that there were two Idaho mule deer were found dead and then after examination it turns out they have zombie deer disease?! Ok, well that is kind of the nickname for it, either way I am not cool with any animal having zombie anything. The real and official name is Chronic Wasting Disease. Clearly not a good thing. These are the first confirmed positive tests for Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho. According to Idaho Fish and Game, "Two mule deer bucks harvested during October in the Slate Creek drainage near Lucile in Idaho County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Under Fish and Game’s CWD strategic plan, both hunters have been notified that their bucks tested positive."
IDAHO STATE
theunionstar.com

Sheriff's office seeks information regarding Kubota larceny

In the early morning hours of 11/21/21, a significant larceny occurred at the Kubota dealership on Wards Road (29). Multiple subjects went on the property and stole several zero-turn lawnmowers. The suspects loaded the lawnmowers into two U-Haul box trucks and left the area traveling south on Wards Road. The...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Chronic wasting disease found in two farm elk in Kent County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed two cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in elk in a farm facility in Kent County. The two infected elk were discovered through disease tracing efforts. These are the first cases of CWD in elk in Michigan. CWD is a […]
KENT COUNTY, MI
Plumas County News

Fish are appearing in the coves and around the dam

There has been little change since last week; lake level increased fractionally, clarity and temps are unchanged. Bailey Creek has slowed to a trickle while Hamilton Branch and the Feather River are at seasonal flows. There is a slight chance of rain later this week that shouldn’t impact travel or fishing.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lewiston Tribune

Fish and Game encouraged to back dam breaching

Idaho Fish and Game commissioners received comments on two of the state’s most controversial topics — salmon and dams, and wolves and elk — at a public comment hearing in Lewiston on Monday. Two retired Idaho Department of Fish and Game fisheries biologists and one former Fish and Game commissioner...
LEWISTON, ID
buckrail.com

Game and Fish authorized to continue feeding elk at Dell Creek

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission received authorization this week from the U.S. Forest Service to maintain elk feeding operations at the Dell Creek Feedground for 2021/2022 winter. The one-year special use permit will allow Game and Fish to begin feeding elk in the coming weeks as winter...
WYOMING STATE
idaho.gov

CHANGES TO THE STEELHEAD SEASONS STARTING IN 2022

Hi everybody. Our Fish and Game Commission met on November 16 to set seasons and limits for Idaho’s fisheries for the next three years (2022-2024). The commission approved a variety of changes to fisheries across the state including changes to some of our steelhead seasons. In addition, because this season’s steelhead return is down, they also modified the 2022 spring season (starting on January 1) to ensure we make broodstock needs. In this blog I will share with you the changes the commission made to the steelhead seasons and why they made them. This blog is fairly long, so if you are only interested in certain aspects of Idaho's steelhead fisheries, scroll down through the headers and read what is of interest to you. The changes the commission made for the next three years are listed first, and towards the end I discuss what additional changes are in store for just the spring season of 2022.
