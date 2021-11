The Brexit heat is still firmly lodged on the government as negotiations and discussions around next steps continue.Only this week it emerged that before Brexit Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator warned that leaving the single market and customs union would cost £1,500 per person.Lord Frost is now among the hardest of Brexiteers in the government – arguing this week that the UK needs to ditch a European-style economy entirely.Meanwhile, French fishermen have said they plan to blockade the channel tunnel in protest at Britain’s refusal to issue them with work licences.The running dispute over the post-Brexit fishing rights is expected to boil over...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO