Trailer | Duty Free

Tuesday, November 16, 7pm: In-person screening and local panel discussion. Rebecca worked every day of her life as a hotel housekeeper to give her two sons, Sian-Pierre and Gabriel, every opportunity life could afford. When it was time for Sian-Pierre to go to college, she even cashed out her 401K to give him the best education possible. But when she was suddenly fired from her job at 75, Rebecca was left with nothing: no savings, no safety net, and no future job prospects. Now, Sian-Pierre is giving her back the life she sacrificed, and helping her to reclaim her future, one bucket-list adventure at a time.
Comments / 0