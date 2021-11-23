Trailer | Duty Free

Call of Duty is like a scratched record that will not stop playing. And despite repeating the same tune, the audience keeps coming back every year. Occasionally the franchise skips to a new part of the same song and, momentarily, it is refreshed. But this year, Call of Duty: Vanguard jumps backwards to one you’ve heard many times before. Set during the Second World War, Vanguard was a chance for Sledgehammer Games to redo their uninspiring WWII title from 2017. It also addresses the lack of multiplayer content found in Black Ops Cold War at launch, by including far more maps. Despite the impressive online content and aggressive pace, this familiar song grates because of a disappointing zombies mode and another contrived campaign.

