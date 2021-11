Despite being down captains Drew White, MTA, Kyle Hamilton, and Avery Davis (while a large portion of the team dealt with the flu) the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dominated the Virginia Cavaliers from start to finish. They moved up to #6 in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. While the Irish are certainly heading towards a New Years 6 berth.....the playoffs are suddenly seeming in reach. This sentiment has been swirling around twitter all day and debates are starting to start on whether fans would rather be in NY6 or CFP..... Playoffs > Not Playoffs every time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO