An Engine beyond Raptor?

SLS core provides only 25% of the SLS thrust at liftoff. It uses 4 RS-25 engines with a combined thrust of (418,000 * 4) = 1,672,000 lbf. An F9 uses 9 Merlins with a combined thrust of (192,000 * 9) = 1,728,000 lbf. So, SpaceX could build your rocket by strapping an additional pair of boosters onto an FH to build an FH5, They could build a bigger one by strapping on two more to build an FH7. Using propellant cross-feed, they could even drop the boosters in pairs as they empty the tanks serially instead of all at once. The reason SpaceX is not doing any of this is that FH (and all other launchers) will be obsolete as soon as Starship is operational, so SpaceX will not put much effort into bigger Falcons.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO