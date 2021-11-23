An Engine beyond Raptor?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discussion of recent Raptor management changes perhaps best in new topic created in SpaceX General section. "SpaceX vice president of propulsion Will Heltsley has left, multiple people familiar with the situation told CNBC, having been with the company since 2009....

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

Starbase setting the stage for ambitious 2022 launch campaign

SpaceX is lining up a fleet of vehicles for an ambitious 2022 test campaign, opening with the first orbital velocity test in January or February, followed by the potential of around 12 flights during the year. Backing up that ambition is the production cadence at Starbase, with sections for Ship...
Robb Report

Bombardier’s New Challenger 3500 Jet Comes With ‘Zero-Gravity’ Seating

Bombardier’s redesign of its Challenger 350 extended even to the name, with the new plane now known as the Challenger 3500, though the overhaul itself wasn’t a surprise to industry watchers. “We’ve expected the upgrade for a while, since the super-midsize segment is so competitive,” says business-aviation analyst Rollie Vincent, who notes that the 3500 will go head-to-head with the Embraer Praetor 500 and 600 models, Citation Longitude and Gulfstream G280. “Bombardier needed to do something to keep it fresh,” he says. As we saw during a recent tour of a full-scale interior mockup, the Challenger’s makeover includes luxe features...
dallassun.com

Opening new era, 43 ft. tall Astra rocket in orbit for US military

California rocket start-up Astra successfully sent a payload into orbit atop its 43 foot rocket on November 20. Launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Alaska's Kodiak Island, the rocket was under contract for the U.S. military. Astra, which was founded in 2016, seeks to take a major slice of...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck will provide the first major update on the development of the medium-lift Neutron launch vehicle on December 2, 2021 at 8:00 am ET (13:00 UTC). The virtual event will be streamed live:. That's 2am NZ time, how about more sensible hour Peter for your...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin's BE-4 Engine

Don’t know whether to ask this here or the Vulcan thread but here goes. How soon before launch does ULA need the engines?. Closest information we have is to go all the way back to the Atlas V. They completed RD-180 testing in December 2001 and scheduled the launch for May of 2002.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Make SLS Reusable

SLS core provides only 25% of the SLS thrust at liftoff. It uses 4 RS-25 engines with a combined thrust of (418,000 * 4) = 1,672,000 lbf. An F9 uses 9 Merlins with a combined thrust of (192,000 * 9) = 1,728,000 lbf. So, SpaceX could build your rocket by strapping an additional pair of boosters onto an FH to build an FH5, They could build a bigger one by strapping on two more to build an FH7. Using propellant cross-feed, they could even drop the boosters in pairs as they empty the tanks serially instead of all at once. The reason SpaceX is not doing any of this is that FH (and all other launchers) will be obsolete as soon as Starship is operational, so SpaceX will not put much effort into bigger Falcons.
NASASpaceFlight.com

ABL RS1 - (inaugural launch) L2 Aerospace - Kodiak - NET December 2021

This thread is only for the first launch of ABL's RS1 rocket. For general discussions on ABL and RS1, please use the ABL thread. RS1 is a no-frills low-cost launcher for up to 1350 kg LEO payload. It is highly mobile, the rocket and ground equipment can be transported in standard shipping containers, fuel can be provided by trucks.
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Teased With Mean Engine Soundtrack

Watching closely a livestream pays off as every now and then, an automaker discreetly inserts at tidbit. Towards the end of the 2022 Ranger's debut event, Ford sneaked in a QR code, which takes you to a hidden page on the company's Australian website where the Raptor is being teased. After (desperately) trying for half an hour to grab the embed code since there was no visible option, we finally cracked the code to share the video here.
Interesting Engineering

A New Challenger for Elon Musk? Another Company Plans to Settle Humans on Mars

Long ago, the writer Edward Albee wrote: "Good, better, best, bested." On a long enough timeline, this might reflect the experience of every major space firm. Since the federal government ruled in favor of NASA's decision to opt for SpaceX's bid to design and deploy a Human Landing System (HLS) to the moon, it's seemed like Elon Musk and his firm will have the lion's share of public-private collaborations for lunar missions, and beyond. But in the coming decade, contestants for this role are lining up.
NASASpaceFlight.com

November 2021 SpaceX VP Level Departures

Like with Starlink, Musk must not be happy with Raptor progress. Like with Starlink, Musk must not be happy with Raptor progress. I am guessing he is referring to firings that took place back in October of 2018, not reflective of Musk's current thinking on Starlink. The action re: Starlink back in 2018 was due to slow progress with the satellites, as well as pending deadlines for deployment with the FCC. ( iirc )
NASASpaceFlight.com

How many small sat launchers are sustainable long term?

I'm not sure I have an answer to your question, but I'll extend the discussion just slightly. How many smallsats per year needing bespoke orbits? If the payloads aren't too picky, these guys also have to compete with the rideshare providers. I'm having visions of Starship puking smallsats into LEO by the thousands. Perhaps not all that realistic, but if any of the new giant boosters seeking to radically lower the cost of access to space succeed, there could be smallsat rideshares for a song. The dedicated smallsat launchers could be competing for slices of a pretty small pie.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Astra Space

(29.69 kB, 907x527 - viewed 234 times.) The knowledge is power...Everything is connected... The Turtle continues at a steady pace ... Astra never sought to build the best rocket, the biggest rocket, or the safest rocket. The California-based space company simply wanted to build a rocket that was just good enough, and to do it fast.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Investment in space companies

Astra successful launch hasn't helped their share price of about $9.50, I was expecting a significant increase. If anything it's gone down from $10.50 few days ago. RL have gone up from $14.50 to $15.50 over week with couple of $16+ spikes, successful launch and recent purchase of another company seem to be reason.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starlink : On Orbit Tracking - Periodic Updates

An example of the extra visibility of a #starlink chain. This was the latest launch group which did a Queensland flyby:. ALERT: anticipated re-entries: 44935(3-X) 44919(3-F) 11/23/2021. Starlink 1254 is about to reenter but I think it was not quite in the right orbit for you to see it -...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Work on Ship 21's nosecone continued, the Booster quick disconnect hood was spotted, and the Orbital Launch Mount was seen venting gas. Video and Pictures from Mary (@BocaChicaGal)...
NASASpaceFlight.com

falcon heavy : emergency return of payload

Haven't found anything regarding this subject. In case of the now upcoming missions with falcon heavy it struck me that the system should be able to return to earth / launch pad / barge with the cargo intact. does Space X take that into consideration have flight software to handle...
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

MOSCOW, November 25 - RIA Novosti. The Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station and took with it an adapter spacer that would have prevented the docking of the new Prichal module with the Nauka module, the broadcast is on the Roscosmos website . As RIA Novosti...
