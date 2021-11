Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has had a long and eventful career, of which he is most famous for spending nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors—arguably becoming the franchise’s greatest player in the process. Yet Lowry decided in the offseason to take his talents to South Beach, and he has been playing well for the Heat, averaging 12 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals throughout the first 17 games of the season.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO