Music

November 26th 2021

wuwf.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour tummy might be full, but your ears want tasty music!...

www.wuwf.org

coloradomusic.org

Slopeside to Release New Christmas Album TONIGHT, Friday, November 26th

Colorado band Slopeside’s new release Home by Christmas Eve is an uplifting collection of original songs and standards recorded at Cinder Sound. The EP is strong in storytelling lyrics, soaring instrumentation, and timely messages of joy, hope, and togetherness. From hot chocolate nights around the fire to road trips over the river and through the woods, these songs will keep you smiling through the holidays.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuevo Tango#Gracie Rachel
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple:’ Jen Arnold Blasts Off With Will & Zoey Klein

The Little Couple star Jen Arnold along with her children Will and Zoey Klein blasted off the day after Thanksgiving. Turns out, the TLC family went on a fun family venture to NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center recently. According to Jen’s Instagram post, they went exploring with some other members of their family.
SCIENCE
Entertainment
Music
TVShowsAce

Lilah Roloff Traumatized By Latest Venture

Little People, Big World star Lilah Roloff is pretty freaked out by her family’s latest venture. What has the Roloff family done that traumatized the adorable two-year-old girl? Read on to find out. As we reported, Zach and Tori Roloff took their two kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
xsnoize.com

IST IST release their second album 'The Art Of Lying' on 26th November

IST IST release their second album The Art Of Lying via Kind Violence Records on 26th November. The Art of Lying is an emotional progression from the indie, physical and vinyl chart success of debut album Architecture. Singles It Stops Where It Starts and Extreme Greed take the band's already...
ROCK MUSIC
Best Life

Devin Ratray Played Buzz in "Home Alone." See Him Now at 44.

In Home Alone, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) might be shocked to be left behind by his family when they leave for Christmas vacation without him, but he's actually glad to be rid of some of them, particularly his older brother Buzz. Played by Devin Ratray, Buzz is a bully to his younger brother, and they often get into trouble together. Of course, Kevin gives Buzz a hard time, too. It's hard to forget him making fun of Buzz's girlfriend ("Woof!") when he finds her picture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
danspapers.com

The Cooperage Inn Opens NoFo Pot Pies To-Go Window

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Patrons who visit the popular Cooperage Inn in Calverton are greeted with a warm atmosphere filled with the mouthwatering aroma of delicious comfort food guests have come to love. Now, after more than two decades in business, adding to that allure...
CALVERTON, NY
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – November 26th

Get out there and shop in Southie on Saturday! Saturday, November 27th is national “Small Business Saturday.” This campaign was designed by American Express to generate business to small independent merchants – and we know how important it is to shop locally! So get out and there and shop! And spread the word too! Encourage your friends and family to shop locally! Not only are you getting a jump on your Christmas shopping, you are helping our local economy! Really, it’s a win/win situation. The City of Boston is also offering free metered spots on Small Business Saturday too! Also – Mark Your Calendars – It’s the Annual South Boston Christmas Stroll and Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 2nd another opportunity to support local small business! Here are some Small Business Saturday specials happening in the neighborhood!
BOSTON, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Holiday Specials Galore, ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ ‘Hogwarts Tournament’

Christmas movies have been airing since before Halloween, and CBS has already aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year. But with Thanksgiving on Thursday, the TV holiday season really begins in earnest. The broadcast networks are filled with specials over the next seven days, and streaming and cable premieres (holiday themed or not) are plentiful as well. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show One of the...
NFL
The Trussville Tribune

Commentary: Georgia Christmas

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary “When I was a kid, we didn’t have no Christmas tree,” said the waitress, placing a hamburger on the table before me. I was in North Georgia, in a restaurant attached to a gas station. My waitress’s name was Sharon. I know this because her name tag said […]
POLITICS

