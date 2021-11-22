November 26th 2021

Colorado band Slopeside’s new release Home by Christmas Eve is an uplifting collection of original songs and standards recorded at Cinder Sound. The EP is strong in storytelling lyrics, soaring instrumentation, and timely messages of joy, hope, and togetherness. From hot chocolate nights around the fire to road trips over the river and through the woods, these songs will keep you smiling through the holidays.
Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
The Little Couple star Jen Arnold along with her children Will and Zoey Klein blasted off the day after Thanksgiving. Turns out, the TLC family went on a fun family venture to NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center recently. According to Jen’s Instagram post, they went exploring with some other members of their family.
Little People, Big World star Lilah Roloff is pretty freaked out by her family’s latest venture. What has the Roloff family done that traumatized the adorable two-year-old girl? Read on to find out. As we reported, Zach and Tori Roloff took their two kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, to...
IST IST release their second album The Art Of Lying via Kind Violence Records on 26th November. The Art of Lying is an emotional progression from the indie, physical and vinyl chart success of debut album Architecture. Singles It Stops Where It Starts and Extreme Greed take the band's already...
It might be finally time for congratulations! It appears 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are tying the knot. This has been a rocky road for the duo who have seen their fair share of hurdles. Yet, they stuck it out and all signs point to a happily ever after.
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo got fans into a tizzy again. The reality star decorated the Christmas tree with her pregnant daughter Victoria. Both of them were seen on a ladder. Fans wondered why the guys couldn’t help with the decorating. The Caputo family is spending the long holiday...
In Home Alone, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) might be shocked to be left behind by his family when they leave for Christmas vacation without him, but he's actually glad to be rid of some of them, particularly his older brother Buzz. Played by Devin Ratray, Buzz is a bully to his younger brother, and they often get into trouble together. Of course, Kevin gives Buzz a hard time, too. It's hard to forget him making fun of Buzz's girlfriend ("Woof!") when he finds her picture.
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Patrons who visit the popular Cooperage Inn in Calverton are greeted with a warm atmosphere filled with the mouthwatering aroma of delicious comfort food guests have come to love. Now, after more than two decades in business, adding to that allure...
Get out there and shop in Southie on Saturday! Saturday, November 27th is national “Small Business Saturday.” This campaign was designed by American Express to generate business to small independent merchants – and we know how important it is to shop locally! So get out and there and shop! And spread the word too! Encourage your friends and family to shop locally! Not only are you getting a jump on your Christmas shopping, you are helping our local economy! Really, it’s a win/win situation. The City of Boston is also offering free metered spots on Small Business Saturday too! Also – Mark Your Calendars – It’s the Annual South Boston Christmas Stroll and Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 2nd another opportunity to support local small business! Here are some Small Business Saturday specials happening in the neighborhood!
Christmas movies have been airing since before Halloween, and CBS has already aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year. But with Thanksgiving on Thursday, the TV holiday season really begins in earnest. The broadcast networks are filled with specials over the next seven days, and streaming and cable premieres (holiday themed or not) are plentiful as well.
Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary “When I was a kid, we didn’t have no Christmas tree,” said the waitress, placing a hamburger on the table before me. I was in North Georgia, in a restaurant attached to a gas station. My waitress’s name was Sharon. I know this because her name tag said […]
