December deadline for PEC solar rate input

By Suzanne Freeman
dailytrib.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA final vote on proposed solar interconnect rate changes will be on the Dec. 17 meeting agenda of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. At its Nov. 19 meeting, the board asked for member input on newly proposed rate changes based on a recently completed value of solar...

www.dailytrib.com

Community Impact Austin

PEC members ask board to not raise solar rates

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors met Nov. 19 and heard from members about a proposed raise in rates for solar panel use at their homes. On Dec. 17, 2020, the board of directors for the PEC—which provides energy for most of Hays County along with service to various parts of 23 other counties throughout Central Texas—voted in favor of new rates that would increase transmission costs and peak demand charges for the more than 5,000 members out of more than 364,000 that currently have solar panels installed on their homes. A one-time application and connection fee would total $650 for new solar customers. Those rates have since been revised and would not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2022. The proposed rate change discussed could make solar more expensive because it would charge more for the energy received by customers from PEC than they pay for energy returned to the utility generated by residential solar panels.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb extends deadline for public input on the use of ARPA funds

Cobb County has extended the deadline on the survey to determine what citizens think the remaining ARPA funds allocated to the county should be used for. Community activists in Cobb have been advocating that the funds should be used to the benefit of the most vulnerable residents in the county.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Las Vegas Sun

Land agency seeks input on solar project near Pahrump

The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to comment on a proposed solar project west of Las Vegas. The agency is holding two virtual forums in December on the Copper Rays Solar Project on 8 square miles in the Pahrump Valley, about 40 miles from Las Vegas. Copper...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bizjournals

Pedernales Electric Cooperative to revisit solar rates

Proposed changes to what members of this rural electric coop with solar panels paid for electricity angered some people. So PEC commissioned an outside study, results of which were recently released. The nonprofit utility is once again considering its options.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Another Input Session Held for Potential Solar Array on Bugbee Ave

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It remains to be seen if the Wausau Water Works Utility will move forward with building a solar array to help power the wastewater and drinking water facilities on Bugbee Avenue, but one thing is clear after Wednesday’s public input meeting on the issue. They will...
WAUSAU, WI
Daily Breeze

Edison’s new rate plans create financial pinch for rooftop solar panel owners

Solar panels glistening on the rooftop meant sustainability, independence, respect for the planet — and vastly lower electric bills. But for rooftop solar owners trying to navigate Southern California Edison’s new “time-of-use” plans — which make power most expensive at dinnertime — and other changes, it means more time before their sizable investments pencil out.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
earth.com

Electricity may be the cheapest energy source by 2050

A new study published in the journal Nature Energy has found that electricity could become the cheapest energy source by 2050, fundamentally changing the current shares in energy consumption from climate-damaging fossil fuels to renewable electric sources. Today, 80 percent of energy demands for industry, heating buildings, and mobility are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Payson Roundup

APS customers to see new rates starting in December

On Nov. 2, the Arizona Corporation Commission in a 3-2 vote cut the Arizona Public Service base rate revenue by $19 million. “Overall, most residential customers — more than 70% — will see their bills stay flat or decrease slightly,” said Yessica Del Rincon, communications consultant for APS. “The adjusted customer rates will take effect in the December 2021 billing cycle.”
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Finastra Augments Fusion LIBOR Transition Calculator With New Rates in Preparation for Dec. 31 Deadline

Announced this week it has introduced additional alternative reference rates (ARR) and risk-free rates (RFRs) to its Fusion LIBOR Transition Calculator. The move enables banks, corporates and borrowers to calculate ARR in preparation for the end of the majority of LIBOR rates on Dec. 31. In addition to SOFR for the US dollar and SONIA for pounds sterling, the calculator service now incorporates ARR rates €STR for the euro, TONAR for the Japanese yen and RFR rate SORA for the Singapore dollar.
PERSONAL FINANCE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is Adding The Most Clean Energy Jobs

The battle in the Senate over the “Build Back Better” bill has been held up to some extent because of Senator Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia. The state is the closest possible to being the coal capital of the nation. The tug of war could affect a portion of America’s energy future. It is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Caucasian households in U.S. emit most carbon despite greater energy efficiency

Residential energy use represents roughly one-fifth of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. A team of researchers led by McGill University has used data from 60 million individual American households to look into how carbon emissions caused by household energy use vary by race and ethnicity across the country. Paradoxically, this first national level analysis found that even though energy-efficient homes are more often found in Caucasian neighborhoods, carbon emissions from these neighborhoods are higher than in African American neighborhoods.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

Does closing doors help or hurt energy costs

Originally Posted On: https://americanenergyair.com/blog/f/does-closing-doors-help-or-hurt-energy-costs. When it comes to saving energy, upgrades like installing double-pane windows, switching to high-efficiency appliances, adding extra insulation in the attic, or upgrading to more efficient HVAC systems can take a big bite out of the utility bill. But it’s not always necessary to make a big change to see a big difference. Minor adjustments to behaviors and habits can have incremental benefits that add up. Unfortunately, there are several misleading “tips” for saving energy that actually does the opposite. Closing off rooms to improve efficiency is a persistent myth that can end up increasing energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH

