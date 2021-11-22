December deadline for PEC solar rate input

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors met Nov. 19 and heard from members about a proposed raise in rates for solar panel use at their homes. On Dec. 17, 2020, the board of directors for the PEC—which provides energy for most of Hays County along with service to various parts of 23 other counties throughout Central Texas—voted in favor of new rates that would increase transmission costs and peak demand charges for the more than 5,000 members out of more than 364,000 that currently have solar panels installed on their homes. A one-time application and connection fee would total $650 for new solar customers. Those rates have since been revised and would not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2022. The proposed rate change discussed could make solar more expensive because it would charge more for the energy received by customers from PEC than they pay for energy returned to the utility generated by residential solar panels.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO