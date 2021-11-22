ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifting to overcome and setting records along the way

Cover picture for the articleKearns junior Xaden Hampton deadlifted 550 pounds and hopes to set a world record. (Photo courtesy of Clerice Hampton.) Overcoming difficult situations and setting goals has become important to Xaden Hampton, a junior on the Kearns High powerlifting club. The current 16-year-old deadlift world record is 639 pounds. Hampton...

Football#Clothing#Kearns High
