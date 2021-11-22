Lifting to overcome and setting records along the way

The Corner Canyon High boys cross country team finished second at the Region 4 championships Oct. 5 at Art Dye Park in American Fork. The Chargers boys varsity team was led by junior Jayden Loeser who came in fifth place in a time of 15:40, 30 seconds behind American Fork’s Jayden Fitzgerald. Junior Connor Whatcott (sixth place), junior Carter Cutting (eighth) and junior Jeff Lewis (15th) were also among the top 15 in the region while Grayson Milne, Tanner Partridge, Steve Oler and Darren Randall also ran for Corner Canyon. On the girls varsity side, junior Anna Nelson came in 10th in a time of 19:04.5 for the Chargers who finished in third place. American Fork’s Avalon Mecham was in first in a time of 17:30.5. Also in the top 15 for Corner Canyon were junior Courtney Madsen (11th), junior Charly Murie (13th) and sophomore Addison Hoopes (15th) with Avery Garcis, Laurell Edmunds, Lindsey Glod and Lisa Hastings also running for the Chargers. For the second place junior varsity girls squad, Avery Hartey finished fourth while Rachel Oldham (10th), Jacke Andrewsen (12th), Lezlee Crittenden (14th), Abbi Anderson (16th) and Paige Rhoads (17th) were also among the top 20. Also running JV were Allison Oler, Kayla Perry, Annika Gilson, Aubrey Wahlquist, Claire Babcock, Ava Brinkerhoff, Hayley Webb, Ara Messerian, Lexi Wahlquist, Brooklyn Lemmon, Kate Wing, Avery Hanson, Lisah Wong, Kaylee Bittner, Rebekah Gold, Ava Lindman, Riley Perry, Emma Smith, Meg Jackson, Lilli Bailey and Whitney Riddle. The JV boys team, who finished fourth, were led by Lance Andrewsen in 16th place and Brandon Smith in 18th. Also competing for the Chargers were Elliott Uffens, Dallin Gibbs, Aaron Cruz, Phin Mayer, Erick Yuan, Isaac Branch, Jacob Kemp, Noah Gibbs, Seth Braithwaite, Bryant Oaks, Tyler Randall, TJ Crawford, Cooper White, Dylan Kemp, John Croshaw, Lincoln Crittenden, Hugh Hammons, Zeke Adams, Kevin Nichols, Josh Rupp, Levi Ericson, Caleb Bevan, Peyton Mayer, Carter Strong, Riley Stokes, Christian Hastings, Chase Pettit, Jack Peterson, Connor Van De Graaff and Mason Bean. (Photo courtesy Devin Moody)

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO