Kansas State

Police, postal service recover $13,000 sent from Kansas to Texas

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
BELOIT —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam and have recovered $13,000 in cash. On November 19, police received a report of a scam that...

