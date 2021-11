It’s become increasingly evident since the magical 2019 run to the College Cup semifinal round that the Washington State women’s soccer program is legit. Sure, they’ve been to the NCAA tournament numerous times. In fact, the Cougars have earned berths 11 times since 2008. But that miracle ride that saw WSU win three consecutive away matches against top-tier talent put the program over the top and dare they say, among the elite in the nation.

