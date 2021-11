Three racehorses died over the past week at Golden Gate Fields, prompting outrage from those closely following equine deaths at California tracks. Inimitable, a 2-year-old thoroughbred, was euthanized on the track Friday after falling near the quarter pole during the first race of the day. A cause of death for the horse is pending, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO