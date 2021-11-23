A Toy Drive for the kids

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The new Omicron coronavirus variant - identified first in South Africa, but also detected in Europe and Asia - is raising concern worldwide given the number of mutations, which might help it spread or even evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination. News of the variant...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short...
The U.S. will also restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Experts say it's too early to determine if the coronavirus vaccines will be effective against the new variant. COVID-19 antiviral treatments would be effective against omicron variant: Makary. Anti-COVID-19 treatments from Merck and Pfizer would...
Tributes poured in following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater. Sondheim died at his home Friday in Roxbury, Connecticut, according to his friend F. Richard Pappas, The New York Times first reported. The composer had celebrated Thanksgiving with friends the day before his death, Pappas said in his announcement.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted an apology to Muslims on Friday after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called her out for "anti-Muslim bigotry" over an anecdote she shared in a recent speech. Hours later, Democratic leadership released a statement blasting Boebert's "Islamophobic and racist comments" and calling on their GOP counterparts...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency order on Friday in response to the identification of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The emergency order is intended to increase hospital capacity in New York and will last until at least January 15, 2022, when it will be re-assessed. According...
