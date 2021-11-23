Around The Table: Investment & Economy

W.E. O’Neil Construction is pleased to welcome Stacy Economy to its comprehensive Preconstruction department as an Estimator. Economy brings nearly ten years of industry experience to the firm; her background studying architecture and structural engineering, combined with her recent construction management experience, allows her to bring a unique perspective to her role. Economy is also a LEED Green Associate, Fitwel Ambassador, CNU-Accredited, and a Green Advantage Certified Practitioner.
