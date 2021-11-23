ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around The Table: Investment & Economy

Cover picture for the articleA holiday and a pandemic don't have to derail...

R8 Block Capital, a million-dollar investment fund in support of meme economy

Understanding the Economy

Have you recently turned on the TV, read an article, or listened to a radio show where an economist was talking about inflation, reconciliation, GDP, or stagflation? In other words, just a lot of economic analysis that is hard to understand. I certainly have and have found myself wanting to...
The Economy of the Future Centers Around Web Creation

If traditional media is to be believed, the Insta-bubble is going to burst within the next few years and all the people who describe themselves as web creators will have to return to the “real world” and find “real jobs.”. But to young millennials and members of the Gen Z...
Stacy Economy

W.E. O’Neil Construction is pleased to welcome Stacy Economy to its comprehensive Preconstruction department as an Estimator. Economy brings nearly ten years of industry experience to the firm; her background studying architecture and structural engineering, combined with her recent construction management experience, allows her to bring a unique perspective to her role. Economy is also a LEED Green Associate, Fitwel Ambassador, CNU-Accredited, and a Green Advantage Certified Practitioner.
SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
Survey: Half Of Americans Plan To Shop On Small Business Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More Americans than ever say they will spend money at a small neighborhood business on Small Business Saturday. It’s the twelfth year of Small Business Saturday, first started by American Express after the great recession of 2008. A recent survey shows that it’s catching on, with almost half of American consumers saying they will spend money at a local small business on Saturday.
Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November 1969. But seasonal adjustments around […]
