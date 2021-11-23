It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Suns

Jakob Poeltl’s return will shake up the big man rotation. Has Thaddeus Young done enough to completely take over the backup minutes no matter the matchup?. Marilyn Dubinski: I’m not sure if I’m quite ready to say “completely” or “no matter the matchup”, but I do believe he has done enough to be the first big off the bench in most cases (especially if the Spurs still have an interest in trading him, and they want to keep his value as high as possible). There might still be situations where Eubanks is first off the bench, such as when Poeltl gets into early foul trouble but Pop wants to maintain his bench rotation, or there might be times when Eubanks gets a chance because it just isn’t Young’s night or he’s outmatched, but for the most part I would say he’s earned the backup big minutes.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO