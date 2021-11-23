ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Back-to-back wins get 49ers season back on track

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers appeared to hit rock bottom...

The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
Colt Mccoy
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jaguars Coaching News

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted sensational Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick this year with the hope that he would eventually develop into a franchise player. However, his development and how to best set him up for success have become points of dissension within the team’s coaching...
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
#49ers#Jaguars#Rock Bottom#American Football#Ap#The Arizona Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Devastating Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals
Football
Sports
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Names His “Dream” Super Bowl Matchup

We’re midway through the 2021 NFL season and the true Super Bowl contenders are finally starting to establish themselves. For FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, there’s a dream Super Bowl matchup that he wants to see. On his most recent podcast, Cowherd said he’s love to see the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL

