EC man can avoid felony conviction for taking nude photos of woman

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for taking nude photos of a woman without her consent while she was sleeping or passed out.

Ian W. Lawrence, 36, 1038 Oxford Ave., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of capturing an intimate representation without consent.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the charge will be dismissed if Lawrence pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 180 hours of community service, has no contact with the victim, undergoes a sex offender assessment, writes a letter of apology, and doesn’t take photos of anyone without their prior consent.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer met with a woman in October 2020 regarding a situation involving nude photographs found of her on a friend’s computer.

The woman said she had been friends with another woman for about 10 years. She was contacted by the other woman in reference to some disturbing information.

The other woman said she found nude photographs of the woman while looking through her fiancé’s computer.

The other woman is engaged to Lawrence. The other woman sent the woman screenshots of the photos to confirm these photos were of her.

The woman received two nude photos from the other woman. The woman said the photos did not show her face. But she believed the pictures were of her because of a distinctive tattoo on her left thigh.

“I’m 100% sure it’s me in the photo,” the woman told police.

The woman said she never gave Lawrence consent to take the photographs and was upset how they had come to be taken in the first place.

The woman told police she occasionally spends the night at the other woman’s residence after they had been out drinking. The woman said she typically sleeps on the other woman’s couch rather than drive home intoxicated.

The woman said she was disturbed by the photographs. The woman said she always wore proper clothing while sleeping at the other woman’s residence. She believes Lawrence purposely pulled down or aside her clothing while she was sleeping to take the nude photos.

The other woman told police she and Lawrence have been living together for about four years.

The other woman said she and Lawrence were viewing Lawrence’s social media profile and he wanted to change his profile picture.

While looking through Lawrence’s photos on his Google Drive, the other woman saw five nude photos of a woman other than herself.

When the other woman questioned Lawrence about the photos, he said they were women he previously dated and quickly tried to delete them.

The other woman said the photos appeared to be taken in her living room and she recognized the distinctive tattoo on the woman’s thigh.

The other woman became upset and argued with Lawrence. She was able to get screenshots of two of the photos before he was able to delete them.