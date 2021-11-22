Exploring ‘Cowboy Bebop’ With John Cho

Live-action adaptations of animated properties are usually better in theory than they are in practice. Speculating about which actors you'd love to see take on the roles of cartoon characters is endless fun—just look at everyone on TikTok breathlessly fancasting forgotten Disney classic Atlantis: The Lost Empire and the muses from Hercules. The late '90s anime series Cowboy Bebop barely finished its run before fans began clamoring for a live-action take on the material that was always sorta-but-not-really-happening (I searched pages and pages of Google Images to find the Keanu Reeves and Bruce Willis as Spike and Jet photoshops I know I saw on DeviantArt back in the day but to no avail). But the prospect of a live-action adaptation of an animated property has shifted from something fans hope for to something they tend to dread, when you consider how many we actually have gotten and how many of those ended up being really, reallybad.

