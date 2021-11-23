Rittenhouse says he backs BLM, praises the 'most professional' guards at Vernon Hills juvenile center

A Democratic Party staffer in Illinois has been fired after sparking outrage with her “callous” take on the deadly Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The DuPage Democratic Party announced the news in a statement late Monday, saying they had “severed all ties” with Mary Lemanski once they saw “her callous and reprehensible posts” about the attack that left five people dead and nearly 50 others injured Sunday. Lemanski, who was the social-media director for the party in the county, had used the attack to criticize the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. “Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened,” Lemanski wrote, referring to Rittenhouse’s defense for shooting three protesters. “I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin,” she reportedly wrote, adding that “you reap what you sow.” The tweets, and her Twitter account, were subsequently deleted. Democratic Party of DuPage County Chair Ken Mejia-Beal said in a statement Monday: “She does not speak for us and we unequivocally reject her statements about the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Waukesha.”

