American Express and Google have partnered for Small Business Saturday this weekend to create large murals across four prominent U.S. cities – Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. However, these aren’t just any murals – they feature many Google Shopping “tag” icons that can be scanned directly using Google Lens on your phone. Once you do, you’ll be taken directly to a listing to purchase those items. All of this is done with nothing more than just images, meaning that Google has effectively created a full-fledged physical store with just a wall and some paint.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO