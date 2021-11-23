ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Ken’s Christmas Trees Open for Season in Faribault

By Gordy Kosfeld
 4 days ago
Ken's Christmas Trees opened last weekend for the season. The lot is across from Arbys in Faribault. The lot features Balsam trees in various sizes. Wreaths and Garland are also available. They have limited numbers so when they are gone that's it. Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst told KDHL...

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

