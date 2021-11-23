Devonte’ Graham Won’t Play vs. Timberwolves

Https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1464342792596037639. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 76ers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. If he can play, Embiid would make his return after missing eight games due to Covid-19. Embiid has had a history of missing games throughout his career and has yet to play more than 64 games in a season. He currently leads Philadelphia with 21. 4 points per game and averages the second-most rebounds on the team with 9.6. If Embiid returns, Andre Drummond, who leads the 76ers in rebounds with 11.2, will take a hit to his usage.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO