NBA

Devonte’ Graham Won’t Play vs. Timberwolves

SportsGrid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte’ Graham will miss his third straight game when the Pels take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Graham has been nursing a foot injury since Friday’s 120-112 loss...

www.sportsgrid.com

Fresno Bee

Why Kings coach Luke Walton played Bagley against Pistons. Will he play vs. Timberwolves?

Kings coach Luke Walton went big in an effort to resolve his team’s rebounding issues in Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Walton said he will probably do the same when the Kings wrap up a four-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Target Center, and that could mean more minutes for Marvin Bagley III.
NBA
SportsGrid

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris questionable for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves

Https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1464342792596037639. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 76ers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. If he can play, Embiid would make his return after missing eight games due to Covid-19. Embiid has had a history of missing games throughout his career and has yet to play more than 64 games in a season. He currently leads Philadelphia with 21. 4 points per game and averages the second-most rebounds on the team with 9.6. If Embiid returns, Andre Drummond, who leads the 76ers in rebounds with 11.2, will take a hit to his usage.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Houston

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn’t been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?. Simmons made a few attempts to return to the team but was kicked out of...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Markelle Fultz’s brutally honest take on Sixers fans won’t please Ben Simmons

Markelle Fultz’s falling out of favor with the Philadelphia 76ers will always, unfortunately, be a huge part of his basketball career. The Sixers traded him at the trade deadline a few years ago for peanuts after he couldn’t stay healthy. One common narrative around Fultz’s time in Philadelphia was that the fanbase was unreasonably unsupportive of him.
NBA
numberfire.com

Tomas Satoransky starting for Pelicans Friday in place of injured Devonte' Graham

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Devonte' Graham has been ruled out of action due to a foot injury, leaving a hole in the starting lineup. For now, that role will go to Satoransky, who will play with the first unit against Paul George and Co. It's unclear precisely when Graham will be ready to make a return, but it's not expected to be that long.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Damian Lillard Won't Play for Blazers vs. Nuggets Because of Abdominal Injury

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will miss at least one game because of an abdominal injury. Per The Athletic's Jason Quick, the Blazers announced Lillard won't play Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard had a busy summer between leading the Blazers into the postseason and playing for Team USA...
NBA
Sporting News

NBA fines LeBron James for Sam Cassell Dance Celebration

LeBron James has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for a provocative dance celebration during Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) James broke out the celebration after hitting a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. He scored...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Al Horford Won't Play for Celtics vs. Cavaliers Because of Back Injury

The Boston Celtics announced that forward/center Al Horford will not play at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday due to lower back pain. Horford landed back in Boston as part of a trade involving four-time All-Star Kemba Walker. It was probably a welcome development for the 35-year-old given how poorly his two seasons away from the Celtics went.
NBA

