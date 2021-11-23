ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Last Duel’ Director Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for Box Office Bombing

By C. Anthony Rivera
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse of Gucci and The Last Duel director Ridley Scott has been finding scapegoats for his recent disappointments in film. When it came to Marvel’s latest projects, Scott went on to criticize the scriptwriting of the movies. This might be due to the box office successes of the comic book movie...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

