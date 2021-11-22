Grouse Hunting in the Boundary Waters in a Chevy Trail Boss Realtree

In preparation for the two week long (including muzzle loader season) I started by cleaning out any of last year’s (I found a package of deer burger from 2018!) frozen venison and turning most of it into deer jerky. I used some “hot” fixin’ from a jerky kit. It is easy going—at first, but then the heat comes on just when it gets right for chewin’. There was a teriyaki seasoning in there that I doctored up with some soy sauce and ginger and brown sugar. (I wonder if Confucius ever thought about making teriyaki deer jerky.) We usually manage to replenish our supply of venison in the freezer.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO