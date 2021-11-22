ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTD: French Bayle 1879 Wallet Pistol – An Ideal Conceal?

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to today’s Photo of the Day! This Photo of the Day comes courtesy of a French gunmaker by the name of Charles Bayle. Charles Bayle was the inventor of this squeeze-style pistol otherwise known as the 1879 Wallet Pistol. This...

