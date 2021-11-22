POTD: French Bayle 1879 Wallet Pistol – An Ideal Conceal?

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! The United States has a weird history of being very indecisive on its bayonets for the service rifles at the time. At one point there was the cleaning rod spike bayonet that I previously listed on Photo of the Day and even a trowel bayonet. These all seemed to be attempts to improve military efficiency. Have a cleaning rod that just cleans guns? Make it pointy. Have a bayonet that does not dig holes real well? Make it shaped like a trowel. You get the point. The Bowie bayonet is no different from the rest and its introduction came to be for the unjustified need for an all-in-one tool that was also a bayonet. This bowie bayonet was intended to be a bayonet, fighting knife/hacking weapon, and also an entrenching tool like the trowel bayonet before it. That is right, folks! Soldiers were expected to dig with a very knife like a bayonet.

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO