Lincoln Tassin Chase and Kayla Tassin announce the birth of their son, Lincoln Joseph Tassin, born at Acadian Medical Center on Nov. 17 weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Kelly Ducote and the late Larry Ducote. Paternal grandparents are Don Tassin and Debra Tassin. He was welcomed home by his older brother Maddox St. Romain. Harlow Dart Trevin and Jaime Dart of Oakdale…

