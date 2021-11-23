ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Check out Kyle Kuzma’s pregame outfit (video)

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards forward Kyle Kuzma overcame a lot to get this far. So, he believes he can take...

nba.nbcsports.com

Washington State
HipHopDX.com

Benny The Butcher Responds To Kyle Kuzma's 'Sickening' NBA Rap Disses Complaint

Washington Wizards baller Kyle Kuzma took to Twitter over the weekend to voice his displeasure with rappers sneak dissing NBA players in their rhymes. The tweet quickly gained traction and caught the attention of Benny The Butcher who admitted the genre may be going too far when dragging athletes with their lyrical jabs.
NBA
The Game Haus

Kyle Kuzma Lifts Wizards Past Cavaliers

On a night where Wizards’ superstar Bradley Beal was admittedly not totally mentally invested in the game due to the death of his Grandmother, the Wizards were still able to pull out a gritty 97-94 win over the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to some late-game heroics from Kyle Kuzma. While Beal might have scored just 13 points on 4-19 shooting, he still dished out seven assists and seven rebounds and still managed to be +7 in his 37 minutes on the floor. Beal will reportedly miss Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic as well.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Kyle Kuzma’s dig against Cleveland is hilarious consider who said it

Kyle Kuzma missed the irony with his attempted dig against Cleveland. Kyle Kuzma isn’t a fan of Cleveland, nor is he aware of its rich history. He isn’t aware of the culinary masterpieces that have come from within the city limits or the fact that it’s considered one of, if not the best medical community in the whole world. The Cleveland Clinic is famous internationally. To say the city needs LeBron James to be relevant is laughably ignorant. So when one fan heckled Kuzma, the Wizards forward proved how little he knew about the city.
NBA
Kyle Kuzma
Larry Brown Sports

Cleveland news station fires back at Kyle Kuzma

One Cleveland news station is hitting Kyle Kuzma with a counterpunch. WEWS-TV aired a savage graphic under a clip of the Washington Wizards forward Kuzma speaking after this week’s game against the Cavaliers. The graphic said that Kuzma “won an NBA championship thanks to LeBron James.” Check out a screenshot, courtesy of Twitter user @blazersdawg05.
NBA
thefocus.news

Thneed meaning explained as Kyle Kuzma’s pink Lorax sweater trends

Kyle Kuzma’s pink sweater, which one Twitter user has compared to an item of clothing invented by author and cartoonist Dr Seuss – called a Thneed – has received more attention since he flaunted it on Monday night than probably any other item of knitwear ever. But what is the meaning of “Thneed”, and why are people using it to describe Kyle Kuzma’s distinctive outfit?
APPAREL
#Nbc Sports Washington#Wizards#Nbc Sports#Kylekuzma
Yardbarker

The Outfit Kyle Kuzma Wore Before The Hornets-Wizards Game Is Going Viral

Kyle Kuzma wore a unique outfit before the Washington Wizards hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Washington D.C. Before the game Kyle Kuzma wore an interesting outfit, and the...
NBA
GQMagazine

Kyle Kuzma’s Giant Pink Sweater Is Actually Good

There’s a much-memed 2012 photo of Lenny Kravitz that makes the rounds on the internet from time to time—especially when the weather starts getting colder—of the rocker wearing a very large scarf while walking around New York City. But each time the image appears online, the size of the scarf can vary, depending on if it’s the original photo of Lenny’s already-huge scarf or a Photoshopped version making the already-huge scarf even huger, to the point where it completely consumes him. “Okay, the scarf is big, but the internet has made the scarf enormous. You look at some of those [images] and it's just like, ‘Okay guys, the scarf is three times bigger than it really is in this picture,’” Kravitz told GQ years later. The scarf makes it hard to know what’s real, and what isn’t.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Wizards
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma tried to defend his outfit in Instagram comments

Kyle Kuzma went viral on Monday night for wearing one of the most ridiculous pregame outfits you will ever see, and fans weren’t the only ones who roasted the Washington Wizards star. When the blue checkmarks started coming for Kuzma, he had to defend himself. Kuzma wore an oversized pink...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Is Sick Of Rappers Dissing NBA Players

Kyle Kuzma has long been the victim of slander. Aside from him though, lots of NBA players have been used as punchlines in lyrics for songs. Kuzma made this realization on Nov. 19, and tweeted about how these shots from rappers are sickening: "The amount of shade rappers throw at NBA players in their music is sickening lol."
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma's Tweet About NBA Player Bars Leads To Hilarious Compilation

Kyle Kuzma went a bit viral with a tweet just a few days ago in which he lamented about how rappers are constantly violating NBA players in their songs. Referencing athletes is a trope as old as time when it comes to hip-hop music and in recent times, it has only gotten more prevalent, especially as the NBA continues its ascent as the cultural zeitgeist. As you can see from the tweet below, however, Kuzma isn't always amused.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kyle Kuzma’s extremely large pink sweater has broken the internet

Say what you will about Kyle Kuzma, but the man knows his way around an outfit. The Wizards’ forward strolled into Capital One Arena for Washington’s duel with Charlotte on Monday night, wearing a sweater. A large sweater. A very large sweater. A very large PINK sweater. Take a look,...
NBA

