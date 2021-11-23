Check out Kyle Kuzma’s pregame outfit (video)

There’s a much-memed 2012 photo of Lenny Kravitz that makes the rounds on the internet from time to time—especially when the weather starts getting colder—of the rocker wearing a very large scarf while walking around New York City. But each time the image appears online, the size of the scarf can vary, depending on if it’s the original photo of Lenny’s already-huge scarf or a Photoshopped version making the already-huge scarf even huger, to the point where it completely consumes him. “Okay, the scarf is big, but the internet has made the scarf enormous. You look at some of those [images] and it's just like, ‘Okay guys, the scarf is three times bigger than it really is in this picture,’” Kravitz told GQ years later. The scarf makes it hard to know what’s real, and what isn’t.

